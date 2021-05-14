Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

