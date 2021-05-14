Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

