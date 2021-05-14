Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €132.57 ($155.97).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €138.60 ($163.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.57. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52-week high of €151.05 ($177.71). The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

