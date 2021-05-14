Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Down 2.3%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 2,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

