Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 138,735 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

