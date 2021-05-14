Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $25.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

