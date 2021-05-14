Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average is $261.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

