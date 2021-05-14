Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $223.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $261.24. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $1,414,608.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.