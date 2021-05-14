Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 302,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

