Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to $16.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Cascades stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

