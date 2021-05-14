CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

CASI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

