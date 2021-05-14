CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,752. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

