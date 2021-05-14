Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Raised to $14.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,874. The company has a market cap of $383.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.