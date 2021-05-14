Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $241.88. 36,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,715. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

