cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
