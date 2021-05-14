cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $1,060,954.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436 over the last three months.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

