CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Despite the pandemic’s adverse impact on property leasing and sales, the company’s better-than-expected quarterly results reflected the benefits from diversifying and expanding its resilient business in recent years. It benefited from diversification of business across property types, lines of business, geographic markets and client types along with technology investments, cost-management moves and strong balance sheet position. However, despite vaccine distributions and economic recovery in some part across the world, still high infection caseloads, limited business travel and substantial part of the work force remaining out of their offices, the operating challenges are likely to continue in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.20.

CBRE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.