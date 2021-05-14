Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €7.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.20 ($6.12).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €4.90 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.18 and a 200-day moving average of €5.28. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

