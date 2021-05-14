Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Alembic Global Advisors

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

NYSE:CE opened at $166.65 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

