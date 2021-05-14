Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

