Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 11,514,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,142. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

