Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Centamin stock opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,230.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

