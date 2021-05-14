Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,392 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.