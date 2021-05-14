Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

