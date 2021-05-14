Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $23.12 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

