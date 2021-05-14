Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

