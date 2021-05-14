Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,359 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

