Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of LAZR opened at $18.82 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

