CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $23.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

