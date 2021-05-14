Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CG. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.32.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.82.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

