CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.45.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,995. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$442.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last ninety days.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
