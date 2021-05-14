CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,995. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$442.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

