CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €145.00 by Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of CWC opened at €131.80 ($155.06) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a fifty-two week high of €137.40 ($161.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.14. The company has a market cap of $950.17 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

