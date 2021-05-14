CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. 40,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

