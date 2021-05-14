CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in CGI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in CGI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

GIB stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.