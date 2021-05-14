Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CHRA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

