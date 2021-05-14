Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.01. 10,646,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $157.39 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.92. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

