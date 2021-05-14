Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 22,536 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

