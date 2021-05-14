Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Anthem by 132.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $395.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

