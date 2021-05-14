Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.