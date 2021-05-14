Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.