Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 35,305 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,305 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $189,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $4,008,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

