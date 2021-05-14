Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$13.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 874.29%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

