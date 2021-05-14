Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.35. Chegg reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 2,464,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,001. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.