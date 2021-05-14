Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

