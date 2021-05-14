Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PMBC opened at $8.58 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

