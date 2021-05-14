Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $775.12 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,194 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

