Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

