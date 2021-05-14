China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Greenridge Global’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

CAAS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,042. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of 408.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.