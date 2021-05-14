Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $14.59. Chindata Group shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 20,194 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.