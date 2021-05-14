Christopher S. Sotos Buys 2,000 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CWEN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

