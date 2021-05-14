ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CDXC opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

