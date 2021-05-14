Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

